Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,915 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $30.42 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.69.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

