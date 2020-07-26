Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,523 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

