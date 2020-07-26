Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,772 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 722,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 49,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 180,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,581,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.