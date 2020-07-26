Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $142.27.

