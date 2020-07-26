Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

