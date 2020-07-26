Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 34,287 Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,800,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after purchasing an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

