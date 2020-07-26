Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Corning by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $29.29 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

