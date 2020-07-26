Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

NYSE:ABB opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

