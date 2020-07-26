Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.2% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

