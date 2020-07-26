Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,397,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.22. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

