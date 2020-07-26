Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 39.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $44.36 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

