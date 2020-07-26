Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 614.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,380,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 184,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 196,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.01. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,343.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,082. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

