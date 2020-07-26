Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $64.31.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

