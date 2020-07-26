Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

