Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 572,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

