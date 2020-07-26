Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,818 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 331.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

