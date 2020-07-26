Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,161 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

