Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,239 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,167,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $53.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

