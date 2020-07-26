Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

SCHB opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

