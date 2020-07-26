Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,160 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.