Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,591,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,396,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,627 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.94 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

