Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after acquiring an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

