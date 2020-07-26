Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,651,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.