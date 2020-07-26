Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

