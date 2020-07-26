Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $392.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.39 and its 200-day moving average is $360.66. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

