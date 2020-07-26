Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,226 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $35.99 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

