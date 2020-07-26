Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.