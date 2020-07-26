Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,450,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,082,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161,690 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $131.67 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

