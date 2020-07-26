Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 85,876 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKF opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.