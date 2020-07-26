Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $3.35 Million Position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $21.03 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.