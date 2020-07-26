Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $3.56 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quidel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quidel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

QDEL stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $277.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.