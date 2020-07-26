Raymond James Increases Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $14.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $324.75 million and a PE ratio of 144.00. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

