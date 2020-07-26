RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

