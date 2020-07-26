Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.08. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $900,755 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

