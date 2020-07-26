Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 0.8%

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), 337,873 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.32).

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Renewi from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 49 ($0.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.36. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych acquired 583,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £163,252.04 ($200,900.86).

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

