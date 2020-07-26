Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,159 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,081,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,161,000 after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

