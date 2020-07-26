Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 15,498 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

