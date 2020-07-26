Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,835 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Shares of FRC opened at $114.82 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

