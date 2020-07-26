Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 789 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

