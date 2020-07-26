Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 83,762 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Mercury Systems worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,437.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $534,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.