Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 87,706 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,058,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108,611 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 212,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

