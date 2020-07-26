Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 9,909 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

WTRG stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.