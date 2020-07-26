Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.