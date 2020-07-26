Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

