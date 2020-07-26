Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

