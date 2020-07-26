Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Msci were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 10.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $385.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.24.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

