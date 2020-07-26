Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,461,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

