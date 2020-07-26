Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

