Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.67% of CommVault Systems worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CommVault Systems by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

