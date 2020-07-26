Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.33 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after buying an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 807,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $83,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $185.36 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

